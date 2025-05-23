Helium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,985 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.03 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.