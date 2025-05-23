Vise Technologies Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $132,323,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $6,105,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.37.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

