Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $251,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,345,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,838,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $118.10 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

