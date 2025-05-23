Helium Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

