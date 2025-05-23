1,433 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Helium Advisors LLC

Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $408.50 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

