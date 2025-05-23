Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Mittelman Wealth Management

Mittelman Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VO opened at $267.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.57. The company has a market cap of $265.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

