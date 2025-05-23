5,929 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Breakthru Advisory Services LLC

Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Breakthru Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,268,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

