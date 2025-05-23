Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the quarter. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTP. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 88,038 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,587,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,569,000.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSTP opened at $32.23 on Friday. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

