US Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

US Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AMT opened at $210.27 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

