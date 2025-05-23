iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $149.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.48. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

