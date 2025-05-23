Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – May 22nd

CSX, Celsius, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Cenovus Energy, Raymond James, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Molson Coors Beverage are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of companies that are incorporated in or primarily operate out of Canada. They trade on Canadian exchanges—most notably the Toronto Stock Exchange—and represent equity ownership, entitling investors to potential dividends and capital gains. Common sectors among Canadian stocks include natural resources (energy, mining, forestry), financial services, and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.68. 4,937,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,858,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.41. 4,006,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

CVE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.19. 7,631,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $146.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,141. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.54. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.60. 749,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,750. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

NYSE:TAP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

