7,462 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Vega Investment Solutions

Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.1% of Vega Investment Solutions’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,928 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of RSP opened at $175.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

