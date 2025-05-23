Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 696 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 4,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $314.28 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,290. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. The trade was a 69.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,337 shares of company stock worth $4,123,534. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

