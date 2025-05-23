Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $602.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $549.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

