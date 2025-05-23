Vega Investment Solutions Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $365.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.62 and a 200 day moving average of $387.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

