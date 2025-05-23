Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $286.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

