Vega Investment Solutions Makes New $512,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 629,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $172.61 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $141.74 and a one year high of $271.59. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average of $198.04.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALGN

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.