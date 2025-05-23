Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 31,419 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,419 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,010 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $36,279,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares during the period. Finally, KDK Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $22,333,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

