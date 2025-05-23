Hudson Value Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $239.58 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

