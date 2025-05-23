WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

