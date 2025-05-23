Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $3.70 Million Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

