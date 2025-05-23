Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,798 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $60,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.1%

COLB opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.59. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

