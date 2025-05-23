GTS Securities LLC Purchases 733 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML stock opened at $740.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $686.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $291.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

