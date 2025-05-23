Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $230.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

