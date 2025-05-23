Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,637,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,284,000 after purchasing an additional 136,347 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $341.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.30 and its 200 day moving average is $332.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.20.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

