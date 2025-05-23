Headinvest LLC Increases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.62.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $458.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.52. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $475.40. The company has a market cap of $125.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.