Wick Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 603.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after acquiring an additional 362,350 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $82.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

