Neo Ivy Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 276.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in Lennar by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Down 0.4%

LEN stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.85.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

