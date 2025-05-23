Cibc World Mkts Upgrades D2L (TSE:DTO) to “Strong-Buy”

D2L (TSE:DTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

D2L Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.