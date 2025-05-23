Cibc World Mkts Upgrades D2L (TSE:DTO) to “Strong-Buy”

D2L (TSE:DTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
D2L Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than D2L
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Analysts Think These Stocks Could More Than Double in Value
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Analysts Are Bullish on These 3 Laser Tech Companies
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- NVIDIA’s AI Robot Leap: 2 Stocks Set to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.