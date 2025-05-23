Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Set at $280.00 by Mizuho

Mizuho set a $280.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $223.74 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.65 and a 200 day moving average of $245.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 637.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.