Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $169.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $167.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.2%

TOL opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.