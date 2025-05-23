Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Cintas stock opened at $221.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

