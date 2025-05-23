Zacks Research Comments on Southern’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.
Southern stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Southern has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.
In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $100,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,284.90. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,997,532.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,210,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,582,126,000 after buying an additional 1,419,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,050,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,056,441,000 after acquiring an additional 528,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,912,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,419,000 after purchasing an additional 107,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $848,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,680,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,297,000 after purchasing an additional 81,066 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.
