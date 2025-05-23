RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 54,899 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 54,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,451,529.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,616,560.80. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 94,956 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $2,522,031.36.

On Monday, February 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $3,528,873.60.

On Friday, February 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $1,906,008.96.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $612.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on RingCentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

