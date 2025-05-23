RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 54,899 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 54,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,451,529.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,616,560.80. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 94,956 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $2,522,031.36.
- On Monday, February 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $3,528,873.60.
- On Friday, February 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $1,906,008.96.
RingCentral Price Performance
Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on RingCentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
