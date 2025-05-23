GTS Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,984 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 219,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $103,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,537.36. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.52.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

