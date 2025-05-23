Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,253,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,959,000 after buying an additional 317,697 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.46.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $203.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.99. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 594,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,186,956.25. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,058 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

