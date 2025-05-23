23,508 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Pacific Point Advisors LLC

Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $23.02 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

