American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Lifted by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,844,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,756 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $143,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.8%

AMH opened at $37.62 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,040. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,338.14. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.