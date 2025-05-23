Pacific Point Advisors LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Trading Down 0.1%

RMD stock opened at $245.49 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.42 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.36.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,586.82. This trade represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,265. The trade was a 48.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,949 shares of company stock worth $11,822,260 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

