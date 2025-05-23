Pacific Point Advisors LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ResMed Trading Down 0.1%
RMD stock opened at $245.49 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.42 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.36.
ResMed Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,586.82. This trade represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,265. The trade was a 48.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,949 shares of company stock worth $11,822,260 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ResMed
ResMed Profile
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ResMed
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- NVIDIA’s AI Robot Leap: 2 Stocks Set to Ride the Wave
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.