817 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 817 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,721,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,947,000 after purchasing an additional 968,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $240.82 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $252.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.21 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

