WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $25,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,946,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

