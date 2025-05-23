1,891 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Investment Management Corp VA ADV

Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 43,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.