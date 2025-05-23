Investment Management Corp VA ADV Purchases Shares of 4,800 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV owned 0.07% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJUL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 14,304.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $160.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.30.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

