Investment Management Corp VA ADV Invests $60,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2,496.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

