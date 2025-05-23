Investment Management Corp VA ADV Takes $96,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Price Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

