Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,335 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5,303.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

