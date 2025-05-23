Helium Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

