28,014 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Acquired by Helium Advisors LLC

Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises 0.9% of Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POCT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:POCT opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $809.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

