Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $78,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $126.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average of $119.49. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $102.44 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

