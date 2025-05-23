Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.36.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $283.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.75. The firm has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,306 shares of company stock worth $12,841,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

